(Corrects trade volume figures in 3rd paragraph)
HANOI, July 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
gained 0.5 percent at the close on Monday, as foreign
investors dipped into the market to snap-up blue chips as trade
volume hit a three-week high.
Pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma climbed 6.1 percent
and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings rose 5.2 percent.
Masan Group climbed 4.3 percent, dairy maker Vinamilk
gained 0.7 percent and lender Sacombank was up
0.6 percent.
A 45-minute extension to trading hours on the index,
effective Monday, helped boost liquidity in the market, said a
trader. Some 54.4 million shares were traded on Monday, compared
to the five-day average of 48 million, according to exchange
data.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 506.16
PREV. CLOSE 503.76
% CHANGE 0.48%
HIGH 507.71
LOW 501.63
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.078
Change (%) 3-mnth 6.456
Change (%) 1-year 17.597
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)