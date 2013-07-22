(Corrects trade volume figures in 3rd paragraph) HANOI, July 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN index gained 0.5 percent at the close on Monday, as foreign investors dipped into the market to snap-up blue chips as trade volume hit a three-week high. Pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma climbed 6.1 percent and top insurer Bao Viet Holdings rose 5.2 percent. Masan Group climbed 4.3 percent, dairy maker Vinamilk gained 0.7 percent and lender Sacombank was up 0.6 percent. A 45-minute extension to trading hours on the index, effective Monday, helped boost liquidity in the market, said a trader. Some 54.4 million shares were traded on Monday, compared to the five-day average of 48 million, according to exchange data. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 506.16 PREV. CLOSE 503.76 % CHANGE 0.48% HIGH 507.71 LOW 501.63 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.078 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.456 Change (%) 1-year 17.597 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)