HANOI, July 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday, reversing two days of
gains as some investors took profits after a bout of foreign
buying in firms that posted good earnings results.
Several stocks that climbed in the previous days fell, with
food processor Masan Group down 2.6 percent, insurer
Bao Viet Holdings losing 3.7 percent and shares of the
bourse's biggest listed broker Sai Gon Securities down
4.5 percent.
Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas decreased 0.8 percent,
followed by another PetroVietnam unit, PetroVietnam Fertilizer
, finished down 0.7 percent.
The falls were due to a technical adjustment as fluctuations
were in a narrow range, according to one trader.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 504.29
PREV. CLOSE 506.16
% CHANGE -0.37%
HIGH 508.64
LOW 504.22
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.467
Change (%) 3-mnth 8.055
Change (%) 1-year 19.245
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)