HANOI, July 24 Vietnam's benchmark index closed down 2 percent on Wednesday as investors took profits and on concerns about the inflation rate which touched a 5-month high in July, traders said. Shares in energy firm PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by market value, fell 3.1 percent, while food processor Masan Group dropped 3.7 percent. Commercial banks and some other blue chips also fell. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 494.18 PREV. CLOSE 504.29 % CHANGE -2.00% HIGH 504.27 LOW 493.36 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.093 Change (%) 3-mnth 6.46 Change (%) 1-year 19.503 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)