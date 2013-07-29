HANOI, July 29 Vietnam's VN index closed
down 1.7 percent on Monday, with investors reluctant to trade
after a period of foreign selling and concerns about increasing
inflation, traders said.
Dairy maker Vinamilk lost 2.1 percent, state energy
firm PetroVietnam Gas and property company Vingroup
both fell 1.6 percent, followed by Hoang Anh Gia Lai
, down 1 percent as most big caps lost.
"The most striking factor affecting the stock market was
rising inflation," said Vu Thi Thu Trang, an analyst at
Asia-Pacific Securities, adding that foreign investors' net
selling in three consecutive sessions last week had dented
confidence.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 485.69
PREV. CLOSE 493.93
% CHANGE -1.67%
HIGH 494.36
LOW 485.56
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.308
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.093
Change (%) 1-year 19.077
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)