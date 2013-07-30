(Refiles to removed repeated word in lead)
HANOI, July 30 Vietnam's VN index was up
0.6 percent at the close on Tuesday, lifted by buying in most
big cap firms but investors stayed cautious, with trade volume
down to a three-week low.
Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas rose 0.8 percent,
dairy maker Vinamilk edged up 0.7 percent and steel
maker Hoa Phat climbed 3 percent as most blue chips
gained.
Financials were among the biggest winners, with Vietcombank
and Eximbank both increasing 0.7 percent and
Vietinbank, up 0.5 percent.
Trade was expected to be choppy and liquidity low in the
coming sessions, traders said. Many brokers were advising
traders to opt out.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 488.54
PREV. CLOSE 485.69
% CHANGE 0.59%
HIGH 490.36
LOW 485.74
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.948
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.356
Change (%) 1-year 17.555
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)