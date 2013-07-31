HANOI, July 31 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
edged up 0.1 percent at midday on Wednesday in choppy
trade as most big firms lost and investors stayed largely on the
sidelines.
Energy firm PetroVietnam Gas climbed 1.6 percent,
dairy maker Vinamilk increased 0.7 percent and property
firm Vingroup edged up 0.8 percent. All other big caps
fell or were unchanged.
Sacombank shares lost 1.2 percent on what one
analyst said was a rumour that it would merge with another
lender in the near future.
Unpredictable foreign activity in the market had unnerved
local investors and sentiment was negative, he said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 488.83
PREV. CLOSE 488.54
% CHANGE 0.06%
HIGH 490.86
LOW 487.1
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.54
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.957
Change (%) 1-year 17.721
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
