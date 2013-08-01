HANOI, Aug 1 Vietnam's bechmark VN index
rose 0.3 percent at midday on Thursday led by some blue-chip
buying in thin and cautious trade.
PetroVietnam Gas increased 0.8 percent, property
firms Vingroup and Hoang Anh Gia Lai edged up
0.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively. Pha Lai Thermal Power
climbed 2.6 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 493.4
PREV. CLOSE 491.85
% CHANGE 0.32%
HIGH 494.31
LOW 489.57
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.228
Change (%) 3-mnth 3.654
Change (%) 1-year 18.667
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)