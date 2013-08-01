HANOI, Aug 1 Vietnam's benchmark VN index
closed up 0.1 percent on Thursday in slim trade, lifted by some
buying in blue chips as most investors stayed out.
Nine of the top 20 firms by market capitalism gained. Trade
volume in the session was the second lowest amount since July 9.
Property and energy firms led the rise, with Vingroup
increasing 0.8 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai
edging up 1 percent.
Pha Lai Thermal Power rose 1.75 percent,
pharmaceuticals firm DHG Phamar soared 3.7 percent,
followed by Vinacafe Bien Hoa, up 1.7 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 492.43
PREV. CLOSE 491.85
% CHANGE 0.12%
HIGH 494.31
LOW 489.57
Change (%) 1-mnth 2.228
Change (%) 3-mnth 3.654
Change (%) 1-year 18.667
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)