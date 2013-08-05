HANOI, Aug 5 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.2 percent on Monday in slim trade, with little appetite from investors now that earnings season is over and inflation risks loom, analysts said. The two biggest companies by capitalisation led the decline, with PetroVietnam Gas down 0.8 percent and diary maker Vinamilk losing 1.4 percent. Real estate company Hoang Anh Gia Lai dropped 1 percent and food processor Masan Group fell 0.6 percent. Trading volume was the second lowest recorded in the past three months as investors await better news on the economy. The 26.3 million shares traded in the previous session was the lowest since May 3. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 493.66 PREV. CLOSE 494.66 % CHANGE -0.20% HIGH 496.74 LOW 492.75 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.984 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.575 Change (%) 1-year 18.88 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-1 3 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)