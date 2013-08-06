HANOI, Aug 6 Vietnam's VN Index closed up 0.59 percent on Tuesday, boosted by buying demand for blue chips that lifted trading volume from the previous two days. Shares in Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product maker, gained after the company said it did not import the milk powder from New Zealand's Fonterra that has been found contaminated, traders said. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by market capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, were up 0.8 percent at 65,500 dong ($3.11) each. King Do Corp shares climbed 3.8 percent on expectations demand for cakes would soar in coming weeks leading to Sept. 19 when Vietnam marks its mid-autumn festival. Real estate companies VinGroup gained 0.8 percent and Hoang Anh Gia Lai also increased 0.5 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 496.56 PREV. CLOSE 493.66 % CHANGE 0.59% HIGH 496.56 LOW 491.91 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.647 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.876 Change (%) 1-year 18.041 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,060 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)