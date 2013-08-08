BRIEF-Hua Xia Bank's board elects new chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
* Says board elects Li Minji as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
HANOI, Aug 8 Vietnam's VN Index closed down 0.38 percent on Thursday as investors took short-term profit on blue chips, ending a two-day rise earlier this week. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based confectionary maker Kinh Do Corp fell 4.6 percent to end at 52,000 dong ($2.5) each. The share had risen 11.7 percent in the past five days as investors anticipated moon-cake sales to rise in coming weeks. Technology firm FPT lost 2.4 percent to 45,200 dong ($2.15) per share after hitting an one-year high on Wednesday. Shares in BaoViet Holdings, the country's biggest insurer, lost 1.2 percent and pharmaceutical firm DHG Pharma fell 1.7 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 498.22 PREV. CLOSE 500.1 % CHANGE -0.38% HIGH 503.51 LOW 497.05 Change (%) 1-mnth 2.973 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.99 Change (%) 1-year 18.367 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Says board elects Li Minji as chairman, pending banking regulator's approval
HANOI, March 29 Vietnam's top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex plans to list all its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on April 21, its chairman said on Wednesday.
* Lenders approve fewer mortgages than expected (Adds reaction, graphics)