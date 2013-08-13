HANOI, Aug 13 Vietnam's VN Index rose 0.47 percent to 501.83 points at midday in thin volume, with support coming from the energy and food sectors as well as several banks. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Gas Corp , the biggest firm by market value, advanced 2.2 percent to 69,500 dong ($3.3) each. Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy product maker, gained 1.38 percent to 147,000 dong each. Shares of Eximbank increased 0.7 percent, VietinBank rose 0.53 percent and Vietcombank were up 0.37 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 501.83 PREV. CLOSE 499.46 % CHANGE 0.47% HIGH 502.63 LOW 499 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.114 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.962 Change (%) 1-year 17.247 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Supriya Kurane)