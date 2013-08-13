HANOI, Aug 13 Vietnam's VN Index closed 0.35 percent down at 497.73 points, the second fall in a row, with trading volume picking up while blue chips ended flat or lower. Shares in Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Gas Corp , the biggest firm by market value, closed unchanged at 68,000 dong ($3.23) each. Food processing firm Ma San Group Corp lost 0.56 percent and Vietcombank fell 0.75 percent, pulling the index to end 1.73 point lower, just above the session's low of 497.4 points. A total of 36.52 million shares changed hands, up 14 percent from Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT) VN Index 497.73 PREV. CLOSE 499.46 % CHANGE -0.35% HIGH 502.63 LOW 497.4 Change (%) 1-mnth 3.114 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.962 Change (%) 1-year 17.247 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Supriya Kurane)