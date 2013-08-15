HANOI, Aug 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
advanced 0.95 percent to 508.37 points by midday on
Thursday, slightly off the session's high, as investors sought
blue chips in the energy and banking sectors following positive
earnings reports.
Shares in PetroVietnam Gas Corp, Vietnam's biggest
firm by market value, were up 2.14 percent at 71,500 dong
($3.39).
The Ho Chi Minh City-based company's net profit in the first
half of 2013 jumped 55 percent from a year ago to 7.04 trillion
dong ($334 million), it said in a filing to the exchange.
Hanoi-based VietinBank, the country's biggest
partly private bank in terms of assets, rose 2.09 percent to
19,500 dong, after it reported higher profits for the first half
of 2013.
Shares in Vietcombank were up 1.5 percent at 27,100
dong by midday, even after the bank said its January-June net
profit fell 12 percent from a year ago.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 508.37
PREV. CLOSE 503.57
% CHANGE 0.95%
HIGH 509.23
LOW 505.03
Change (%) 1-mnth 3.114
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.962
Change (%) 1-year 17.247
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,070 dong)
