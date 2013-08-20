HANOI, Aug 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was down 0.59 percent at 508.01 points by midday in line
with Southeast Asian markets, with property firms leading the
fall as investors snapped short-term profits, traders said.
Real estate firms lost ground, with Vingroup
falling 1.52 percent and HAGL Co dropping 0.93 percent.
Shares of the market's biggest firms by capitalisation also
dipped. PetroVietnam Gas shed 0.7 percent to 71,000
dong ($3.37) each after hitting a record high on Monday, and
dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.68 percent.
Foreign investors actively sold some blue chips for
short-term profit while there were also worries on global
markets about the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to reduce its
stimulus, traders said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
VN Index 508.01
PREV. CLOSE 511.02
% CHANGE -0.59%
HIGH 510.59
LOW 506.8
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.441
Change (%) 3-mnth 4.803
Change (%) 1-year 17.896
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,070 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)