HANOI, Aug 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.59 percent at 508.01 points by midday in line with Southeast Asian markets, with property firms leading the fall as investors snapped short-term profits, traders said. Real estate firms lost ground, with Vingroup falling 1.52 percent and HAGL Co dropping 0.93 percent. Shares of the market's biggest firms by capitalisation also dipped. PetroVietnam Gas shed 0.7 percent to 71,000 dong ($3.37) each after hitting a record high on Monday, and dairy product maker Vinamilk lost 0.68 percent. Foreign investors actively sold some blue chips for short-term profit while there were also worries on global markets about the U.S. Federal Reserve starting to reduce its stimulus, traders said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 508.01 PREV. CLOSE 511.02 % CHANGE -0.59% HIGH 510.59 LOW 506.8 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.441 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.803 Change (%) 1-year 17.896 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)