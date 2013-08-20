HANOI, Aug 20 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed 1.22 percent lower at 504.81 points on Tuesday as some investors took profits while others waited, hoping for some supportive news on the economy. PetroVietnam Gas, the market's biggest company by capitalisation, led the fall, losing 2.1 percent to 70,000 ($3.32) per share after hitting a record high on Monday. Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the second-biggest company on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, dropped 1.35 percent to 146,000 dong per share. Among financial stocks, BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, fell 1.17 percent. VietinBank dropped 1.03 percent and Vietcombank eased 0.74 percent. Market sentiment was not positive as Vietnam Asset Management Company, a central bank-run firm established in late July to deal with banks' bad debt, has not bought any debt, traders said. Besides, only a small group of people can access the 30-trillion dong ($1.42 billion) loan package designed to tackle the frozen real estate market, they said. A proposal by market regulators to raise the foreign ownership limit in listed firms "would take a very long time to have impact on the listed companies," research director Hoang Viet Phuong of Saigon Securities wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. The government has expressed its support for the State Securities Commission proposal to allow foreign investors to hold another 10 percent of non-voting shares. The current ceiling is at 49 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0801 GMT. VN Index 504.81 PREV. CLOSE 511.02 % CHANGE -1.22% HIGH 510.59 LOW 504.11 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.441 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.803 Change (%) 1-year 17.896 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anupama Dwivedi)