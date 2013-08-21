HANOI, Aug 21 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 0.42 percent at 502.7 points on Wednesday after foreign investors sold local shares on worries over the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's trimming of its monetary stimulus, traders said. Foreign investors were net sellers for the past three sessions, traders added. Shares in PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest listed company by market value, fell 1.43 percent to 69,000 dong ($3.27), driven by foreigners' sales. The stock hit a record high on Monday. Investors also took short-term profits in other blue chips. Food producer Masan Group lost 2.33 percent, real estate firm HAGL Co dropped 0.92 percent and BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's top insurer, dipped 0.71 percent. Sentiment was also hurt by news about high consumer price index growth that could further push up inflation, said analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet of Saigon Hanoi Securities. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT) VN Index 502.7 PREV. CLOSE 504.81 % CHANGE -0.42% HIGH 504.78 LOW 497.01 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.208 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.547 Change (%) 1-year 15.443 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,070 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Prateek Chatterjee)