HANOI, Aug 22 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
dropped 0.49 percent to 500.22 points by midday, led by
blue chips falling as foreigners' net selling position hurt
sentiment by Vietnamese investors, traders said.
Foreign investors were net sellers in the fourth-straight
day, taking profits after some blue chips reached their highs,
traders added.
PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, lost 0.72
percent to 68,500 dong ($3.25) per share. This stock hit a
record high on Monday.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk, the market's
second-biggest, fell 0.68 percent to 145,000 dong each.
Bank shares also decreased, with Sacombank easing
1.18 percent, Vietcombank losing 0.75 percent and
Eximbank dipping 0.7 percent.
Shares in the group of banks would not rise soon as the bad
debts situation has not been tackled yet, a trader said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
VN Index 500.22
PREV. CLOSE 502.7
% CHANGE -0.49%
HIGH 503.92
LOW 499.75
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.21
Change (%) 3-mnth 0.504
Change (%) 1-year 20.598
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,070 dong)
