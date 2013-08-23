HANOI, Aug 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
lost 1.1 percent to 490.68 points by midday as foreign
investors kept selling shares more than what they were buying,
which has hurt Vietnamese investors' sentiment, traders said.
Foreign investors were taking profits from several blue
chips while the market lacked supportive economic news, having
skirted an announcement on lower retail petrol prices on
Thursday, a trader said.
Shares in the market's biggest firms by capitalisation lost
ground. Dairy product maker Vinamilk dropped 2.8
percent to 139,000 dong ($6.58) each and PetroVietnam Gas
eased 0.74 percent to 67,500 dong per share.
Finance and real estate stocks also tracked the fall, with
Hanoi-based Vietcombank dipping 1.92 percent, Sacombank
easing 1.18 percent and BaoViet Holdings,
Vietnam's biggest insurer, losing 1.7 percent.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
VN Index 490.68
PREV. CLOSE 496.12
% CHANGE -1.10%
HIGH 497.89
LOW 489.33
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.984
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.217
Change (%) 1-year 20.937
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,120 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)