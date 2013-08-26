HANOI, Aug 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 1.21 percent to 480.91 points by midday on selling pressure by foreigners that affected local investors, analysts said. Commercial bank shares lead the fall, with Vietcombank losing 2.38 percent, Sacombank dropping 1.17 percent and Military Commercial Bank easing 0.76 percent. Some other blue chips also lost ground. Food producer Masan Group dipped 3.09 percent to 78,500 dong ($3.71) per share and real estate firm VinGroup fell 2.27 percent to 64,500 dong each. Exchange-traded funds extending their net selling positions is very risky, and the investors' confidence index has become "pessimistic", analysts of VietCapital Securities said in a note to clients on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 480.91 PREV. CLOSE 486.82 % CHANGE -1.21% HIGH 485.59 LOW 479.39 Change (%) 1-mnth -3.464 Change (%) 3-mnth -2.288 Change (%) 1-year 23.93 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,140 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)