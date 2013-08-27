HANOI, Aug 27 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
lost 0.64 percent to 487.4 points by midday, tracking
falls on regional markets as foreign investors sold blue chips,
analysts said.
Shares in Vietnam's two biggest companies by capitalisation
lead the fall, with PetroVietnam Gas dipping 0.73
percent to 68,000 dong ($3.22) each and dairy product maker
Vinamilk easing 0.71 percent to 139,000 dong per share.
Stocks of BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest
insurer, fell 1.79 percent and real estate firm HAGL Co
was down 0.96 percent.
The pressure of foreigners selling is very risky and the
market is looking for supportive news to lift the sentiment,
analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
VN Index 487.4
PREV. CLOSE 490.54
% CHANGE -0.64%
HIGH 488.49
LOW 486
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.686
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.939
Change (%) 1-year 22.721
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,130 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)