HANOI, Aug 28 The VN Index in Vietnam fell 2.4 percent at midday on Wednesday, tracking falls on global markets driven by fears of a possible U.S.-led military intervention in troubled Syria, traders said. The top 30 firms by capitalisation on the Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange's VN30 index all lost ground, led by real estate firms and banks. Vingroup tumbled 3.9 percent and HAGL lost 1 percent. Vietcombank fell 1.6 percent, VietinBank 2.1 percent and Sacombank slipped 1.2 percent. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 473.97 PREV. CLOSE 485.57 % CHANGE -2.39% HIGH 482.48 LOW 470.65 Change (%) 1-mnth -1.693 Change (%) 3-mnth -5.238 Change (%) 1-year 25.733 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)