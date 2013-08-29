HANOI, Aug 29 Vietnam's VN Index edged down 0.03 percent at midday on Thursday, bucking a regional rebound as some investors bought stocks at bargain prices after global market sentiment picked up, analysts said. Vietinbank led the recovery with a 3.2 percent gain after losing 1.6 percent on the previous day. The bank announced a new share issue of more than 4.57 trillion dong ($216 million) late on Wednesday. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, rose 0.8 percent to 65,500 dong each having lost 5.1 percent over the past two days. Real estate firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai eased 0.5 percent. Some blue chips stayed down, with real estate company VinGroup losing 2.4 percent and food producer Masan Group sliding 0.6 percent to 80,500 dong, its lowest price in 20 months. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 473.16 PREV. CLOSE 473.3 % CHANGE -0.03% HIGH 477.09 LOW 471.47 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.177 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.334 Change (%) 1-year 22.687 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21167.5000 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)