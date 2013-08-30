HANOI, Aug 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.28 percent at midday on Friday, pulled down by a
third straight day of net foreign selling that put off local
investors, analysts said.
Dairy maker Vinamilk led with a 1.5 percent slide
to 130,000 dong ($6.16) per share. The stock lost 4.3 percent
over past two days. State energy firm PetroVietnam Gas
dropped 0.8 percent to 64,500 dong each and food processor Masan
Group dipped 0.6 percent.
Vietcombank bucked the trend with a 1.7 percent
gain after investors snapped up the stock at a bargain price
following a slump of 5.3 percent on Thursday to 23,300 dong a
share, nearly a nine-month low.
Foreigners sold about 200 billion dong of equities on the Ho
Chi Minh Stock Exchange on Thursday, according to exchange data.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT.)
VN Index 467.23
PREV. CLOSE 468.55
% CHANGE -0.28%
HIGH 471.27
LOW 462.13
Change (%) 1-mnth -3.529
Change (%) 3-mnth -9.035
Change (%) 1-year 19.206
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)