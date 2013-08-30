HANOI, Aug 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.89 percent at 472.7 on Friday after falling
for three straight days as investors were less concerned over
actions against Syria and foreigners started buying Vietnamese
stocks, traders said.
Britain's parliament rejected British participation in any
military action against Syria, while China said there should be
no rush to force U.N. Security Council action against Syria.
The index was lifted mostly by finance stocks. Vietcombank
jumped 6 percent to 24,700 dong as investors bought the
stock at a bargain price. The stock fell 5.3 percent on Thursday
to the lowest in nearly nine months.
BaoViet Holdings gained 5.6 percent and Eximbank
increased 4.3 percent. Real estate firms also followed
the gain, with VinGroup rising 1.6 percent and HAGL Co
gaining 1 percent.
"The index wouldn't lose further next week as the local
investors' sentiment gets better and the trading volume would
rise," trader Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities
said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT)
VN Index 472.7
PREV. CLOSE 468.55
% CHANGE 0.89%
HIGH 472.7
LOW 462.13
Change (%) 1-mnth -3.529
Change (%) 3-mnth -9.035
Change (%) 1-year 19.206
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,120 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)