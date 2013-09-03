HANOI, Sept 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.3 percent at midday on Tuesday, extending a gain
from late last week but sentiment remained gloomy and foreigners
were expected to keep up their selling trend, analysts said.
Dairy product maker Vinamilk jumped 2.3 percent to
133,000 dong ($6.3) per share as investors capitalised on its
lower price after the stock lost 5.8 percent over the past three
trading days.
PetroVietnam Gas, Vietnam's biggest company by
capitalisation, rose 1.6 percent and the steel producer Hoa Phat
Group was up 1 percent.
Nearly 12.2 million shares changed hands, off pace from the
average daily volume for the past five sessions of 36.9 million
shares, based on exchange data.
The market would be subdued this week and foreign net
selling would continue while Vietnamese investors awaited
positive news about the macro economy before delving in,
analysts said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
VN Index 474.12
PREV. CLOSE 472.7
% CHANGE 0.30%
HIGH 477.08
LOW 473
Change (%) 1-mnth -3.242
Change (%) 3-mnth -9.349
Change (%) 1-year 18.993
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,120 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)