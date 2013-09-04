HANOI, Sept 4 Vietnam's VN Index fell 0.45 percent at midday on Tuesday, tracking losses on Asian markets as a foreign selling trend continued and investors were cautious about the potential fallout from any military intervention in Syria, analysts said. Real estate firms led the decline on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, with Hoang Anh Gia Lai down 2 percent and VinGroup 1.6 percent. BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's biggest insurer, lost 3.1 percent and food producer Masan Group slid 1.2 percent. Dairy firm Vinamilk was the only bright spot among the blue chips, gaining 2.3 percent to 136,000 dong ($6.4) per share. The company was ranked as the country's best listed firm by Forbes magazine Vietnam on Tuesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT.) VN Index 470.05 PREV. CLOSE 472.17 % CHANGE -0.45% HIGH 476.42 LOW 469.3 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.547 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.677 Change (%) 1-year 19.229 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1= 21,100 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)