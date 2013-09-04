HANOI, Sept 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.15 percent at the close on Wednesday, tracking a regional market fall as foreign investors extended a selling run that pushed trade volume to a two-month high. Pha Lai Thermal Power Co slumped 4 percent as a result of net selling by one exchange traded fund. Top insurer BaoViet Holdings fell 2.8 percent and real estate firm Hoang Anh Gia Lai lost 2 percent. Appetite was weak in most Asian markets amid concern about possible U.S. military strikes on Syrian state targets. Trading volume was the highest level since June 26 at 69.3 million shares. Foreign investors offloaded a net 264 billion dong ($12.5 million) in the previous three days and analysts said sentiment was unlikely to improve in the absence of any positive news about the country's lacklustre economy. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT.) VN Index 471.45 PREV. CLOSE 472.17 % CHANGE -0.15% HIGH 476.42 LOW 469.3 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.547 Change (%) 3-mnth -8.677 Change (%) 1-year 19.229 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1 = 21,150 Vietnam dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)