HANOI, Sept 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
closed up 0.73 percent at midday on Thursday, recovering
slightly from two days of losses and tracking a rebound in the
region's sharemarkets.
Banks, energy and property stocks had mixed fortunes but
most blue chips were in positive territory. Top insurer BaoViet
Holding led the climb with a 2.89 percent gain,
followed by a 2.21 percent rise for dairy firm Vinamilk
as investors snapped up a stock beaten down by a bout of foreign
selling in recent weeks.
Coffee firm Vinacafe Bien Hoa dropped 4.71 percent
and pharmaceutical DHG Pharma lost 0.92 percent.
A possible decision by the United States to launch military
strikes in Syria would hurt sentiment, while the rally on the Ho
Chi Minh City bourse was likely be limited, said Vu Tran Vinh
Thuy of Dai Viet Securities.
"Sentiment is cautious as investors still have not much
faith in stocks," he said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0450
GMT.
VN Index 474.89
PREV. CLOSE 471.45
% CHANGE 0.73%
HIGH 475.93
LOW 470.72
Change (%) 1-mnth -4.692
Change (%) 3-mnth -7.684
Change (%) 1-year 17.253
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)