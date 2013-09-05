HANOI, Sept 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 0.73 percent at midday on Thursday, recovering slightly from two days of losses and tracking a rebound in the region's sharemarkets. Banks, energy and property stocks had mixed fortunes but most blue chips were in positive territory. Top insurer BaoViet Holding led the climb with a 2.89 percent gain, followed by a 2.21 percent rise for dairy firm Vinamilk as investors snapped up a stock beaten down by a bout of foreign selling in recent weeks. Coffee firm Vinacafe Bien Hoa dropped 4.71 percent and pharmaceutical DHG Pharma lost 0.92 percent. A possible decision by the United States to launch military strikes in Syria would hurt sentiment, while the rally on the Ho Chi Minh City bourse was likely be limited, said Vu Tran Vinh Thuy of Dai Viet Securities. "Sentiment is cautious as investors still have not much faith in stocks," he said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday 0450 GMT. VN Index 474.89 PREV. CLOSE 471.45 % CHANGE 0.73% HIGH 475.93 LOW 470.72 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.692 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.684 Change (%) 1-year 17.253 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)