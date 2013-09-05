HANOI, Sept 5 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 1.3 percent to close at 477.57 points on Thursday, rebounding gently after two falls earlier this week, with production, bank and property stocks leading the gain. Shares of BaoViet Holdings, Vietnam's largest insurance firm, jumped 5.78 percent to end at 36,600 dong ($1.73) each. The rise showed investors' improved sentiment, analyst Doan Thi Anh Nguyet at Saigon-Hanoi Securities said, after the stock had mostly been down since Aug. 20. Property firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp rose 3.77 percent and Hanoi-based Vietcombank increased 2.1 percent, based on the exchange data. Stocks of Vinamilk, Vietnam's top dairy product maker, also extended gains, rising 2.2 percent as investors restructured portfolio, shifting funds into the production sector from banks and property stocks, Nguyet said. But many investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Sept. 17-18. They were also waiting for updates from the U.S. possible military attack on Syria. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at 0822 GMT. VN Index 477.57 PREV. CLOSE 471.45 % CHANGE 1.30% HIGH 477.77 LOW 470.72 Change (%) 1-mnth -4.692 Change (%) 3-mnth -7.684 Change (%) 1-year 17.253 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,120 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)