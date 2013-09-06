HANOI, Sept 6 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
barely changed by midday on Friday, edging up 0.01
percent as investors exercised caution while regional markets
moved little.
Shares in VietinBank, Vietnam's largest
partly-private bank in term of assets, dipped 7.27 percent,
followed by Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Bank stocks, with a
fall of 1.54 percent. Most of the biggest firms on the bourse
were unchanged.
Several investors have been restructuring portfolios by
switching funds from the troubled banking sector and property
stocks into the production sector, according to one analyst.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT)
VN Index 477.51
PREV. CLOSE 477.57
% CHANGE -0.01%
HIGH 479.18
LOW 475.16
Change (%) 1-mnth -3.259
Change (%) 3-mnth -7.203
Change (%) 1-year 19.716
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)