HANOI, Sept 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.29 percent at break on Monday in thin trade, influenced by the completion of portfolio reviews by exchange-traded funds, analysts said. Most banks lost, with shares of Sacombank falling 2.76 percent and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropping 1.57 percent. Petrovietnam Finance Corp was among a few gainers, rising 5.0 percent with the highest trading volume among the blue-chips. Investors bought the stock at a cheap price after it hit its life low on Thursday. Investors could seek shares in Petrovietnam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed company by capitalisation, and dairy products maker Vinamilk in the short-term, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 475.79 PREV. CLOSE 477.19 % CHANGE -0.29% HIGH 477.59 LOW 475.06 Change (%) 1-mnth -5.471 Change (%) 3-mnth -4.468 Change (%) 1-year 22.583 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)