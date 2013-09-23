HANOI, Sept 23 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
ended up 0.4 percent on Monday, with most blue chips
advancing, led by energy and real estate firms.
Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's biggest
listed firm by capitalisation, rose 0.77 percent to 65,500 dong
($3.11) each.
Real estate firm Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp
edged up 1.82 percent, Vingroup climbed 0.81
percent and top insurer Baoviet Holdings gained 0.85
percent.
The index would stay around 480 points this week, and the
daily volume could range at 30 million to 40 million shares,
analyst Phan Dung Khanh at Maybank Kim Eng Securities said,
below a daily average of nearly 44 million shares so far this
month.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 479.09
PREV. CLOSE 477.19
% CHANGE 0.40%
HIGH 479.09
LOW 475.06
Change (%) 1-mnth -5.471
Change (%) 3-mnth -4.468
Change (%) 1-year 22.583
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,080 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)