HANOI, Sept 25 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was up 0.5 percent at the midday break on Wednesday with
strong buying in leading blue chips, analysts said.
Commercial banks led the gain with Hanoi-based lender
Vietcombank advancing 1.2 percent, while VietinBank
, Vietnam's largest partly private bank in terms of
assets, rose 0.6 percent.
Real-estate firm Tan Tao saw the most interest
among top big-cap companies on the Ho Chi Minh City bourse, with
3.7 million shares traded and a gain of 5.4 percent.
The index touched its highest level since Aug. 28 as
investors are optimistic about results of leading listed firms
in the third quarter, Vietcombank Securities said in its note to
clients late on Tuesday.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 485.24
PREV. CLOSE 482.82
% CHANGE 0.50%
HIGH 485.35
LOW 482.41
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.822
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.413
Change (%) 1-year 23.683
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
