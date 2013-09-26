HANOI, Sept 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 0.56 percent at the break on Thursday, a slide driven by news of slow credit growth in a banking system grappling with toxic debt, analysts said. Banking stocks led the fall after local newspapers reported credit growth this year up until Sept. 18 was just 5.83 percent, citing the central bank, leaving it with an uphill struggle to achieve its full-year target of 12 percent. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 1.56 percent and VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank in term of assets, fell 1.22 percent. Eximbank and Military Bank were both down 0.7 percent and Sacombank 0.56 percent. PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by capitalisation, lost 1.49 percent to 66,000 dong ($3.13) per share. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 483.5 PREV. CLOSE 486.22 % CHANGE -0.56% HIGH 487.88 LOW 483.44 Change (%) 1-mnth -0.123 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.791 Change (%) 1-year 24.109 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)