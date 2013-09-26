HANOI, Sept 26 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
fell 0.56 percent at the break on Thursday, a slide
driven by news of slow credit growth in a banking system
grappling with toxic debt, analysts said.
Banking stocks led the fall after local newspapers reported
credit growth this year up until Sept. 18 was just 5.83 percent,
citing the central bank, leaving it with an uphill struggle to
achieve its full-year target of 12 percent.
Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 1.56 percent
and VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private bank
in term of assets, fell 1.22 percent. Eximbank and
Military Bank were both down 0.7 percent and Sacombank
0.56 percent.
PetroVietnam Gas, the biggest company by
capitalisation, lost 1.49 percent to 66,000 dong ($3.13) per
share.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 483.5
PREV. CLOSE 486.22
% CHANGE -0.56%
HIGH 487.88
LOW 483.44
Change (%) 1-mnth -0.123
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.791
Change (%) 1-year 24.109
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,090 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)