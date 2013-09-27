HANOI, Sept 27 Vietnam's share index edged
higher on Friday as blue chip shares gained on positive
sentiment about the country's macro economic scenario, analysts
said.
The benchmark VN Index inched up 0.31 percent to
close at 486.61 points.
PetroVietNam Gas gained 1.52 percent to close at
67,000 dong ($3.17). Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank and
dairy products maker Vinamilk both gained, up 0.78
percent and 0.72 percent respectively.
News on slow inflation in September and government's action
plans on cleaning up bad debts in October have strengthened
appetite over the last few trading sessions, analysts said.
The index is expected to extend gains next month as
investors are hopeful of positive results from leading blue
chips firms in the third quarter ending September.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 486.61
PREV. CLOSE 485.11
% CHANGE 0.31%
HIGH 487.82
LOW 483.85
Change (%) 1-mnth -1.107
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.446
Change (%) 1-year 22.775
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
($1=21,080 dong)
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)