HANOI, Sept 30 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.57 percent at midday on Monday, led by blue chips, as sentiment was improved ahead of the release of Vietnam's purchasing managers' index (PMI). Food processing firm Masan Group was the top gainer, with a 3.66-percent advance, followed by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank with a rise of 1.94 percent. The HSBC is expected to release its Vietnam Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for September on Tuesday, with expectations the indicator would be above 50, analyst Tran Minh Hoang at Vietcombank Securities said. The index, which gauges the health of the manufacturing sector, stood below 50 in August, which meant the sector was generally declining. "If the index is higher than 50, there is a big chance that the VN Index would exceed 500 points this week," Hoang said. The index has enjoyed most gains last week as investors expected good corporate business results in the third quarter, analysts said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 489.37 PREV. CLOSE 486.61 % CHANGE 0.57% HIGH 491.02 LOW 486.7 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.214 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.758 Change (%) 1-year 23.712 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)