HANOI, Oct 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
was up 0.64 percent at midday on Wednesday, with most bluechips
advancing on positive investor sentiment, analysts said.
Real estate shares led the gain with Tan Tao Investment and
Industry Corp climbing 5.08 percent with a trading
volume of 7.4 million at session break, the highest since June
24. Vingroup rose 1.61 percent to 63,000 dong.
Positive economic news has boosted investor sentiment over
the past few sessions. Central bank-run debt management firm,
VAMC, will buy bad debt from more banks this week after its
Tuesday contract with state-owned Agribank, the state media
reported.
Liquidity was strong on the stock exchange, with 45.1
million shares traded at break, while the five-day average
volume was 62.2 million.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 495.37
PREV. CLOSE 492.24
% CHANGE 0.64%
HIGH 495.64
LOW 492.58
Change (%) 1-mnth 4.134
Change (%) 3-mnth 2.542
Change (%) 1-year 27.342
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12
