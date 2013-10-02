HANOI, Oct 2 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.64 percent at midday on Wednesday, with most bluechips advancing on positive investor sentiment, analysts said. Real estate shares led the gain with Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp climbing 5.08 percent with a trading volume of 7.4 million at session break, the highest since June 24. Vingroup rose 1.61 percent to 63,000 dong. Positive economic news has boosted investor sentiment over the past few sessions. Central bank-run debt management firm, VAMC, will buy bad debt from more banks this week after its Tuesday contract with state-owned Agribank, the state media reported. Liquidity was strong on the stock exchange, with 45.1 million shares traded at break, while the five-day average volume was 62.2 million. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 495.37 PREV. CLOSE 492.24 % CHANGE 0.64% HIGH 495.64 LOW 492.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.134 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.542 Change (%) 1-year 27.342 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)