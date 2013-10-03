BRIEF-Golden Wheel Tiandi to further issue us$200 million 8.25% senior notes
* Entered into agreement with initial purchasers on 11 april 2017 in relation to further issue of us$200 million 8.25% senior notes due 2019
HANOI, Oct 3 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index eased 0.08 percent by midday on Thursday as investors took profit following gains of most blue chips in the previous session. Banks lost ground, with shares of Vietnam Export Import Bank dropping 1.42 percent, and Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dipping 1.08 percent. Investors selling was behind the drop on Thursday but if the index reversed its course to rise later in the day, it could extend the uptrend in the next few sessions, analyst Le Dac An at Tan Viet Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 493.99 PREV. CLOSE 494.39 % CHANGE -0.08% HIGH 495 LOW 491.62 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.589 Change (%) 3-mnth 0.929 Change (%) 1-year 28.64 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)
* Singapore Exchange (sgx) and the Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (Spdb) have entered into a memorandum of understanding