HANOI, Oct 4 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 1.06 percent to close at 497.50 points on Friday, boosted by foreign investors buying blue chips, an analyst said. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, climbed 4.58 percent to 68,500 dong ($3.25) each, the highest since Aug. 27, with more than 2.3 million of GAS were traded, based on Reuters data. The firm would make a dividend payment in November, which has attracted investors, said analyst Vu Tran Vinh Thuy at Dai Viet Securities, citing a company statement released on Friday. Foreign investors were net sellers, with a value of 32.6 billion dong on Friday, exchange data showed. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank gained 1.44 percent, Vingroup increased 0.8 percent, and dairy products maker Vinamilk nudged up 0.72 percent. Liquidity declined, with 59.7 million shares changing hand, below the five-day average of 74.1 million. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 497.5 PREV. CLOSE 492.3 % CHANGE 1.06% HIGH 497.73 LOW 490.43 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.263 Change (%) 3-mnth 1.016 Change (%) 1-year 27.747 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)