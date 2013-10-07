HANOI, Oct 7 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.6 percent to its highest closing level in nearly seven weeks, led by VietinBank and several blue chips, as investors bought on hopes of good third-quarter earnings and a positive macro outlook. The index closed at 500.47 points, having broken the key 500-point level for the first time since Aug. 21, when it stood at 502.7 points. Volume jumped 21 percent from the previous session to 72.1 million shares, Reuters data show. Shares of Hanoi-based VietinBank, the country's largest partly private lender in terms of assets, closed up 4.14 percent at 17,600 dong ($0.83), followed by blue chips such as Hoa Phat Group and HAGL Co. Most markets in the region fell, except the Philippine index , after the World Bank lowered its economic growth forecasts for China and most of developing East Asia. Vietnam's growth forecast this year was revised up at 5.3 percent, from 5.2 percent previously, the World Bank said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 500.47 PREV. CLOSE 497.5 % CHANGE 0.60% HIGH 502.16 LOW 496.92 Change (%) 1-mnth 5.526 Change (%) 3-mnth 2.11 Change (%) 1-year 29.386 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Sunil Nair)