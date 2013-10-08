HANOI, Oct 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index pared early gains to trade lower on Tuesday as investors unloaded shares to make quick profits after two straight sessions of gains, traders said. The index was down 0.14 percent at midday after rising as much as 0.27 percent to an intra-day high of 501.83, led by Tan Tao Investment and Industry Corp, confectionary maker Kinh Do Corp and Baoviet Holdings, Vietnam's top insurer. "The mark of 500 was considered by many as a major psychological level," a Hanoi-based trader said. "After the index had risen beyond 500, it headed down slightly and that made people rush to sell." On Monday, the index broke the key level of 500 for the first time since Aug. 21, closing near a seven-week high. PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, was among the top losers on Tuesday, with a 0.74 percent drop to 67,500 dong ($3.25). Last Friday, the stock ended at 68,500 dong, the highest since Aug. 27. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 499.75 PREV. CLOSE 500.47 % CHANGE -0.14% HIGH 501.83 LOW 497.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.258 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.05 Change (%) 1-year 28.934 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)