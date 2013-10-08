BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
HANOI, Oct 8 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index pared early losses and closed up 0.35 percent on Tuesday as some investors bought blue chips offseting profit-booking by another group, said traders. Banks, food processing firms and real estate developers gained, led by Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank. Other companies that gained included HAGL Group and Military Bank. Investors sold stocks to make quick profits after several sessions of gains in recent days, sending the index down in the morning session. "Volume is similar to that yesterday, while more money was poured into blue chips," said a Hanoi-based trader. "If the inflow is stable, the market could rise further." A total of 72.2 million shares changed hands, slightly above Monday's 72.1 million shares, Reuters data show. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 502.22 PREV. CLOSE 500.47 % CHANGE 0.35% HIGH 502.64 LOW 497.58 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.258 Change (%) 3-mnth 3.05 Change (%) 1-year 28.934 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Ho Binh Minh)
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: