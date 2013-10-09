HANOI, Oct 9 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index lost 0.42 percent at midday on Wednesday after gaining in the past three straight sessions as investors booked short-term profits, analysts said. Bank stocks led the fall, with VietinBank dipping 1.13 percent to 17,500 dong ($0.83) per share. The stock rose a combined 4.7 percent in the previous two days. Hanoi-based lender Vietcombank dropped 0.69 percent and Sacombank in Ho Chi Minh City was down 0.58 percent. "The market is adjusting in the short term but still look positive in October as the trading volume has been high," said analyst Pham Van Khoa at the Hanoi-based Bao Viet Securities. "Foreign investors being net buyers in the past five straight weeks is also a good sign," Khoa added. Foreign investors have invested $11.5 billion in Vietnam securities as of September, and their investment showed signs of recovery in the past two weeks after falls in the quarter ended September, state-run Dau Tu Chung Khoan reported on Wednesday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT) VN Index 500.09 PREV. CLOSE 502.22 % CHANGE -0.42% HIGH 502.52 LOW 499.53 Change (%) 1-mnth 4.623 Change (%) 3-mnth 4.029 Change (%) 1-year 27.645 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 372.39 5-Nov-12 ($1=21,090 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)