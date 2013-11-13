HANOI, Nov 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
stood nearly flat, easing just 0.03 percent by midday on
Wednesday, with stocks moving in mixed directions ahead of a
central bank meeting.
Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest
listed firm, gained 0.79 percent. Ma San Group, a major
food producer based in Ho Chi Minh City, fell 0.63 percent while
shares of most listed banks stood unchanged.
The State Bank of Vietnam, the central bank, would meet with
14 major banks in Vietnam later this week to assess the banking
sector's credit expansion, state-run media reported on
Wednesday.
If the central bank has any policy change on interest rates
in the meeting, it would make a significant impact on the stock
market, analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 497.49
PREV. CLOSE 497.65
% CHANGE -0.03%
HIGH 498.62
LOW 496.41
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.631
Change (%) 3-mnth -0.362
Change (%) 1-year 28.056
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)