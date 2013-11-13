HANOI, Nov 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index stood nearly flat, easing just 0.03 percent by midday on Wednesday, with stocks moving in mixed directions ahead of a central bank meeting. Shares of PetroVietNam Gas, the country's largest listed firm, gained 0.79 percent. Ma San Group, a major food producer based in Ho Chi Minh City, fell 0.63 percent while shares of most listed banks stood unchanged. The State Bank of Vietnam, the central bank, would meet with 14 major banks in Vietnam later this week to assess the banking sector's credit expansion, state-run media reported on Wednesday. If the central bank has any policy change on interest rates in the meeting, it would make a significant impact on the stock market, analyst Do Bao Ngoc at SeABank Securities said. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431 GMT). VN Index 497.49 PREV. CLOSE 497.65 % CHANGE -0.03% HIGH 498.62 LOW 496.41 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.631 Change (%) 3-mnth -0.362 Change (%) 1-year 28.056 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)