HANOI, Nov 13 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
dipped 0.31 percent to close at 496.12 points, the second
fall in a row, led by many blue chips, and the decline could
extend until next week, analysts said on Wednesday.
Banks and real estate firms led the losses. Shares of
Hanoi-based Vietcombank fell 0.67 percent, and property
firm HAGL lost 0.88 percent.
Volume nearly halved to 64.5 million shares from the
previous day as investors have finished taking profit from most
stocks, analysts said.
The index could decrease until next week, but would not fall
below 490 points, around which investors would start picking
cheap stocks and their purchase could lift the market, analysts
said.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801
GMT).
VN Index 496.12
PREV. CLOSE 497.65
% CHANGE -0.31%
HIGH 498.62
LOW 495.68
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.631
Change (%) 3-mnth -0.362
Change (%) 1-year 28.056
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
