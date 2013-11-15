HANOI, Nov 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
rose 0.5 percent at the break on Friday, boosted by news
of a plan proposed to the government to increase foreign
investors' voting shares in listed firms.
The State Securities Commission said foreign investors might
be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in some
listed companies if the draft is approved, the Vietnam Economic
Times newspaper reported on Friday.
The news gave blue chips a lift, with refrigeration
Electrical Engineering Group the top riser, climbing
3.36 percent, followed by Pha Lai Thermal Power Co at
3.18 percent.
Other big firms gained, including the country's biggest by
capitalisation, PetroVietNam Gas, dairy product maker
Vinamilk and top insurer Baoviet Holdings.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 500.24
PREV. CLOSE 497.85
% CHANGE 0.48%
HIGH 502.12
LOW 497.72
Change (%) 1-mnth 0.857
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.136
Change (%) 1-year 28.408
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)