HANOI, Nov 15 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index increased 0.7 percent to close at 501.34 points on Friday, boosted by news on a potential higher foreign ownership and a quickening credit growth in October, analysts said. The State Securities Commission said foreign investors might be allowed to increase their voting rights to 60 percent in some listed companies if the draft is approved, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported on Friday. Banks in Vietnam reported loans at the end of October rose 7.18 percent from the end of 2012, and the annual credit growth could reach 11-12 percent as targeted, a state-run newspaper quoted the central bank governor on Friday as saying. The news lifted most blue chips on Friday, analysts said. Dairy product maker Vinamilk led the rising chart, advancing 1.44 percent, followed by PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm, gaining 0.79 percent. Stocks of the Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank fell 0.75 percent, after the bank said its January-September net profit fell 52 percent from a year ago to 875 billion dong ($41.5 million). Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at the close (0801 GMT). VN Index 501.34 PREV. CLOSE 497.85 % CHANGE 0.70% HIGH 502.12 LOW 497.72 Change (%) 1-mnth 0.857 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.136 Change (%) 1-year 28.408 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 ($1=21,080 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)