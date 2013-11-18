HANOI, Nov 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index
gained 1.09 percent at the break on Monday, boosted by
strong buying from major investors and positive earnings from
some big cap firms, analysts said.
Investors who were holding a large amount of stocks stepped
up buying on Monday to raise share prices and attract small
investors' attention, said Nguyen Anh Tuan of An Binh
Securities.
The number of shares held by smaller investors would be too
small to pull the index down, if sold, Tuan added. Strong
earnings in the third quarter of several big firms also boosted
sentiment.
PetroVietNam Gas, Vietnam's largest listed firm,
top insurer Baoviet Holdings and VietinBank,
the country's biggest partly private lender, have all reported
solid earnings in the past week.
Shares of PetroVietNam Gas rose 1.56 percent,
VietinBank was up 0.58 percent and Baoviet Holdings
gained 1.27 percent on Monday.
The index rose to 506.81 points at midday, surpassing the
strong resistance level of 505 points. Volume was high, with
70.9 million shares traded in the morning session only, compared
with a five-day average of 68.6 million, Reuters data showed.
The index could be en route to make the biggest daily gain
in six weeks having last reached 1.1 percent on Oct. 4.
Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at midday (0431
GMT).
VN Index 506.81
PREV. CLOSE 501.34
% CHANGE 1.09%
HIGH 506.87
LOW 503.33
Change (%) 1-mnth 1.134
Change (%) 3-mnth -1.354
Change (%) 1-year 29.575
52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13
52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Martin Petty)