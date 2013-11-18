HANOI, Nov 18 Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.03 percent to close at 506.48 points on Monday, its highest since Aug. 19, on strong buying and ahead of a possible increase in foreign ownership, analysts said. Major investors bought stocks that they believed to be undervalued, pushing up prices of the shares, said analyst Nguyen Phong at Viet Capital Securities. Most blue chips advanced on Monday, with Petrovietnam Transportation Corp leading the list of Vietnam's 30 biggest firms, rising 5.83 percent. Its volume hit a record high of 8.23 million shares. Dairy product maker Vinamilk climbed 0.71 percent, and real estate firm Vingroup gained 0.75 percent. The index surpassed its strong resistance level of 505 points and was expected to continue its rise later in the week, analysts said. It closed at 511.02 points on Aug. 19. News on a possible increase in foreign voting rights and holding in listed firms kept investors optimistic about the economy, Phong added. Foreign investors could be allowed to increase their holding with voting rights to 60 percent in qualified listed companies, from 49 percent now, if a State Securities Commission draft rule gets government approval, the Securities Investment magazine said on Monday. Here is a snapshot of the VN Index at close (0801 GMT). VN Index 506.48 PREV. CLOSE 501.34 % CHANGE 1.03% HIGH 507.41 LOW 503.33 Change (%) 1-mnth 1.134 Change (%) 3-mnth -1.354 Change (%) 1-year 29.575 52-week high 533.15 10-Jun-13 52-week low 374.15 28-Nov-12 (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ho Binh Minh)